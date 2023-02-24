Cherokee County Magistrate Court honored with award for clearing cases

From left to right: Deputy Clerks Elaine Ellis, Katie Martyn, Supervising Deputy Clerk Alannah McCarley, Stephanie Venable and Britney Walker. Special

The Magistrate Court of Cherokee County has received a Judicial Excellence Award for Clearance Rate Excellence.

The magistrate court received the award Jan. 25 for the 2021 calendar year, the court announced. This marks the fourth year the Cherokee County Magistrate Court has earned the award.

The award is presented annually by the Administrative Office of the Courts’ Standing Committee on Judicial Workload Assessment to the top 10% of counties in terms of clearance rate (16 counties out of 159). A clearance rate of 100% or greater demonstrates that the court is keeping up with its caseload.

“The dedication and commitment of the deputy clerks in magistrate court is what contributed to the success of moving cases forward, never faltering or slowing down even during a time when the world seemed to come to a standstill,” Cherokee County Court Clerk Patty Baker said in a statement. “Under the leadership of the magistrate judges and the determination of the clerks a strong team was formed, and failure was never an option. I could not be prouder of my staff and commend them for a job well done.”

Deputy Clerk Elaine Ellis added that “it is truly amazing to see what can be accomplished when a team works together to achieve a common goal.”

“Each year, on average, the magistrate court receives more than 17,000 new civil cases, arrest and search warrants, and motions for preliminary commitment hearings,” Chief Associate Judge Gregory Douds said. “During a lengthy period of reduced staffing and courtroom closures caused by the pandemic, the Deputy Clerks worked tirelessly to prevent a significant backlog of cases, returning the Court to a normal caseload without delay.”