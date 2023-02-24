Suspect in Wednesday’s Orlando mass shooting pleads not guilty in first case, court documents show

Keith Moses, the suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting that left three people dead, has pleaded not guilty to the first of two deadly shootings, according to court records.

Our sister station in Orlando WFTV reports the written not guilty plea and waiver of arraignment was signed Friday by public defender Robert Wesley.

Five victims were involved in the Orange County shooting. Two have died, and two others were critically injured.

Moses is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Nathacha Augustin, whom he had killed earlier in the day at the same scene.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Moses would also be charged with homicide in the deaths of T’Yonna Major, 9, and News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24.

Written Plea and Wavier Arr... by Adam Poulisse

