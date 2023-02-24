UC Davis fall applications are just short of record; systemwide totals also slightly lower

Applications to UC Davis for the Fall 2023 term nearly matched last year’s record highs, university officials said Friday, while totals across the University of California system fell as fewer out-of-state and international students applied to its campuses.

Nearly 110,000 people applied to UC Davis for the session, the 109,350 only slightly below last year’s record, university officials said Friday. More than 94,600 applied for first-year admission, while more than 14,700 applied as transfer students.

Both totals were paced by California students. People from the state made up nearly 70% or more than 65,100 of the first-year applicants to the Davis campus and 88% of all transfer applications.

More than 13,000 California residents applied to transfer to UC Davis., according to numbers released by the UC Office of the President. The office released both campus and systemwide figures Friday.

UC Davis expects to enroll 9,400 undergraduates this fall, 200 more than in Fall 2022, university officials said, with many of the students coming from California.

Record increases across the 10-campus UC system failed to materialize for a third straight year. First-year enrollees to UC campuses fell by 2.2% — about 5,400 applications — from last fall, with the largest decrease, about 4,600, from non-resident freshmen and transfer students, according to UC figures.

Still, “The University of California received an impressive number of applications for admission from prospective students this year,” said Michael V. Drake, president of the University of California, in a statement accompanying the admission data.

A total of 245,768 applications were submitted across the UC system for the fall term, including 206,405 for freshman admission and 39,363 applications for transfer admission for the upcoming fall semester.