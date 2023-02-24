Open in App
Davis, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Sacramento Bee

UC Davis fall applications are just short of record; systemwide totals also slightly lower

By Darrell Smith,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lejx_0kz33eBK00

Applications to UC Davis for the Fall 2023 term nearly matched last year’s record highs, university officials said Friday, while totals across the University of California system fell as fewer out-of-state and international students applied to its campuses.

Nearly 110,000 people applied to UC Davis for the session, the 109,350 only slightly below last year’s record, university officials said Friday. More than 94,600 applied for first-year admission, while more than 14,700 applied as transfer students.

Both totals were paced by California students. People from the state made up nearly 70% or more than 65,100 of the first-year applicants to the Davis campus and 88% of all transfer applications.

More than 13,000 California residents applied to transfer to UC Davis., according to numbers released by the UC Office of the President. The office released both campus and systemwide figures Friday.

UC Davis expects to enroll 9,400 undergraduates this fall, 200 more than in Fall 2022, university officials said, with many of the students coming from California.

Record increases across the 10-campus UC system failed to materialize for a third straight year. First-year enrollees to UC campuses fell by 2.2% — about 5,400 applications — from last fall, with the largest decrease, about 4,600, from non-resident freshmen and transfer students, according to UC figures.

Still, “The University of California received an impressive number of applications for admission from prospective students this year,” said Michael V. Drake, president of the University of California, in a statement accompanying the admission data.

A total of 245,768 applications were submitted across the UC system for the fall term, including 206,405 for freshman admission and 39,363 applications for transfer admission for the upcoming fall semester.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Is California’s free K-12 meals program working? Sacramento parents, schools call it lifeline
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
It’s California residents’ last chance to publicly weigh-in on reparations. Here’s how
Sacramento, CA1 hour ago
Mendocino Farms expected to expand to Folsom, Arden Arcade, Land Park this year
Folsom, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coach sues Folsom Cordova school district for defamation after pedophilia allegations
Folsom, CA7 hours ago
California COVID state of emergency ends soon. What it means for Sacramento residents
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Voters prefer Newsom in Sacramento + McCarthy to speak at CAGOP + Bass endorses Lee
Sacramento, CA7 hours ago
Bee’s Best: Vote for the best, most spirited student section in the Sacramento region
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
What your kid eats at school could change. Here’s how Sacramento parents can have a say
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Snow wanes in California mountains, but power outages and long travel delays persist
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
CIF NorCal playoffs: Folsom, Jesuit, Sacramento out; another upset for No. 16 Granite Bay
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Trump supporters in plot to firebomb Sacramento Democratic HQ sentenced to prison
Sacramento, CA23 hours ago
Sushi, doughnuts, burritos: These 18 new restaurants just opened around Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
How much rain and snow fell in Northern California storm? Here are the latest totals
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Sacramento sheriff reverses stance, agrees to provide warm clothing to jail inmates
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
How close will snow get to Sacramento this time? What to expect in Northern California storm
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Skip Maggiora, whose Skip’s Music stores became a Sacramento touchstone, dies at 75
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
CIF NorCal basketball: Folsom’s greatest girls season ends in double-OT loss to Salesian
Folsom, CA1 hour ago
This Mexican sushi restaurant is bringing a new kind of fusion food downtown Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 hours ago
How much rain and snow fell in Sacramento and Tahoe over the last 72 hours? Here’s the latest
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Folsom Dam spillway damage costs $16.6 million to repair. Cracks appeared in 2017
Folsom, CA7 hours ago
What’s next for Sacramento rain? Here’s the latest as storms pummel Northern California
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Water Lantern Festival is coming to Sacramento. How to get your early bird tickets
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
DNA links man to slaying of woman found in cornfield 43 years ago, California cops say
Dixon, CA21 hours ago
Best Sacramento-area restaurant dishes I ate in February: Food reporter’s notebook
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Sacramento freeze warning: Here’s how cold it will get and how to prepare for winter chill
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Tesla among 2 vehicles that caught fire in Sacramento crash, stalling Highway 50 traffic
Sacramento, CA23 hours ago
Mike Brown implores Sacramento Kings to ‘get greedy’ in win over Oklahoma City Thunder
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Video: Gary Gerould gets ‘G-Man’ jersey No. 3,000, named Defensive Player of the Game
Sacramento, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy