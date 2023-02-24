Stolen car flips sideways into embankment as teens flee police, Washington cops say

Three teenagers were fleeing police in a stolen car when the vehicle collided with a fence and fell sideways down an embankment, according to Washington authorities.

Officers started pursuing the car just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 after a business owner reported seeing three males outside his store wearing ski masks, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

Police followed the vehicle until it crashed into a fence, fell down an embankment and became wedged between an apartment building’s exterior wall and the side of the embankment, the release says.

Seattle paramedics responded and treated the occupants of the vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries, the release says.

A 15-year-old was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding, according to police. He was booked into a juvenile detention center after receiving medical clearance.

The two other teens who were with him, a 13- and 14-year-old, were later released to their guardians, the release says. Officers said they also found a BB gun in the car that closely resembles a real gun.

The car had been reported stolen on Feb. 21, police said. The carjacking victim told officers that he was in the driver’s seat of his car when a man with a gun approached him.

Two other men then got in his car and drove off, the release says. The armed man got into a different car and drove away with a fourth man, according to police.

Police do not know if the teens who were driving the stolen car were involved in the carjacking, the release says.

Three 15-year-olds kill 18-year-old in ‘random’ carjacking, Colorado police say

Armed carjacker pulls open car door at traffic light and forces driver out, CMPD says

Baby in carjacked vehicle is found abandoned on porch of home, Nebraska cops say