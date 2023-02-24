Open in App
Wyoming, PA
WBRE

Nova Trampoline Park opens in vacant Bon-Ton spot in Wyoming

By Vivian Muniz,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDwst_0kz32FLU00

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new trampoline park is having its grand opening in the vacant building where Bon-Ton used to be at the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming.

The facility, which is calling itself an amusement park, is made of 64,000 square feet of jumping fun for all ages located at 1026 Wyoming Avenue in the Midway Shopping Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxv09_0kz32FLU00

Prices range from the amount of time you plan on jumping, starting at $18 for an hour to $35 for three hours.

“This is the first Nova Trampoline Park around here we have other locations but this is the one that’s closest to home for everybody it’s really just something that you have to come here to experience,” stated Alexis Zimmerman, an employee at Nova Trampoline Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVwcX_0kz32FLU00

Nova will have activities such as a dodgeball court, zip line, wall climbing, obstacle courses, and an arcade that includes a virtual reality ride.

Practicing for the upcoming roller derby season

Families can swim around in the foam pit or bounce on the trampoline, all ages are welcome and there are special sections for the toddler age guests to join in on the fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldEDZ_0kz32FLU00

Nova Trampoline Park is open:

  • Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

You can buy tickets and sign the waiver on their website , before coming into the park to start your jumping experience sooner.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

