Volunteer’s Brown places sixth in indoor track and field championships

NASHVILLE — Kasey Brown, a junior at Volunteer High School, posted a sixth-place finish in the varsity boys shot put competition at the Tennessee State High School Indoor Championships on Sunday at Vanderbilt University.

His throw of 50-11.50 was a personal record and is the No. 1 returning throw in A/AA division. It was also an indoor school record.

Indoor track and field is not an officially recognized sport in the state of Tennessee. Athletes who qualify compete unattached or for club teams. The meet is hosted by Knoxville Youth Athletics.

Brown will compete on the Volunteer track team this spring. He plans to throw shot and discus for the Falcons. He hopes to carry the momentum from the indoor championships into the spring season.

“I definitely want to get the outdoor school record for shot put. I want to win conference and place in sectionals to get to state,” said Brown, who like many accomplished throwers trains with Ballou Barrett.

“I quit baseball because it was hurting my arm, and I thought I’d come out for track because it was something I could do with my friends. At first, it was really just for fun. Then, I started working with Ballou and it got serious and really took off,” he said.

Brown said competing in the indoor championships against some of the best throwers in the state was a great experience. “It’s great to see all those guys throw. It’s great to be around those guys. You can learn a lot from them,” he said.

According to the official results, Brown also competed in the varsity boys weight throw and ranked fourth out of 10 competitors with a throw of 48-04.25.