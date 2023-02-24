Crimson Coward Planning Second DFW Spot

Crimson Coward , a restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, made its debut in Texas in late 2022. Franchise owner Hassan Bawab opened the first Crimson Coward Texas location in Frisco , and now he is looking to add a second North Texas spot on North Preston Rd. or Uptown. “We’re trying to decide,” Bawab told What Now Dallas.

Once the decision is made, Bawab hopes to open the second North Texas spot within the next six months. Crimson Coward started serving Nashville hot chicken in California and now has locations in Virginia, Michigan, and Texas.

“Crimson Coward is a very unique concept that uses fresh chicken, which is never frozen. All of our meals are cooked to order,” Bawab said. The chicken is natural, non-GMO. “We get our chicken from the most reputable farms. All our sides and dishes are made fresh daily such as our ranch dressing, our Crimson sauce, our coleslaw, our mac-and-cheese,” he said.

“We bread the chicken right when you order.” Spice levels range from Country, which is no spice, to the hottest—Burrrrn, Baby, Burn. Bawab said they plan to add waffle chicken to the menu in the near future. Crimson Coward also provides catering options.

Tenders are served with bread and pickles. Wings and chicken sandwiches are also options. You can get the Garlic Twister, which is the Crimson Chicken pressed on a tortilla wrap with pickles and garlic sauce.

Bawab previously did digital marketing for Crimson Coward. “I got attached to the food items that I used to market for them,” he shared. So, Bawab decided to open a location in Texas. “I was willing to do whatever it takes to bring this quality food to Texas. I worked it out, and here we are. I’m very excited about delivering quality food to people.”

Bawab plans to open another location after Dallas, possibly in Irving. “We’re super excited.”

