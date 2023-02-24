Charges dropped for USAFA cadet accused of sexual abuse

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A general court-martial for a cadet accused of two specifications of abusive sexual contact was canceled after their charges were dismissed, according to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). >> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sexual assault charge dropped against USAFA cadet
A court-martial for Cadet Palmer Collett scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 20, was canceled after additional evidence discovered prior to trial resulted in a decision by the convening authority to withdraw and dismiss charges.
"There was no court-martial," stated USAFA's Chief Media Operations Dean Miller. "While details of the resolution are protected by the Privacy Act, the government is satisfied with a fair and just outcome."
