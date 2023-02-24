New London businesses get grants from women’s business council

New London ― Four New London businesses have been selected by the Women’s Business Development Council to receive a combined $40,000 in the latest round of grants awarded.

The Small Business Grant Program launched in October through a partnership between the City of New London and WBDC, makes available grants of up to $10,000 to eligible businesses in the city.

According to a news release, the latest recipients are Blissworks Yoga & Healing Arts, a wellness center; Fit F.A.M., a physical fitness center; Sellfish, a restaurant on the waterfront; and the Telegraph, a record store.

Applications are currently being accepted in English and Spanish for the next round of grants. Applications are reviewed on a monthly, rolling basis with the next deadline being March 15. Information sessions are held in both languages each month to provide details on eligibility and the application process. WBDC Business Advisors are available to assist applicants throughout the process.

Information can be found at https://ctwbdc.org.