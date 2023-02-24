Open in App
Harrisburg, PA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

8 Years After Raping Child In Harrisburg, Suspect Caught In Miami: Police

By Jillian Pikora,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZlMK_0kz2x3LK00
Teuris Lafargue-Millet Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police

A man accused of raping a child multiple times in 2015 has been arrested in Miami Flordia, authorities announced on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Teuris Lafargue-Millet, now 48-years-old, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. on Friday in connection with the sexual assaults that happened first happened on January 1, 2015, Harrisburg Bureau of Police explain in a release.

He is being charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, police say and court records confirm.

Lafargue-Millet is currently awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Children Driving Stolen MD Car Full Of Drugs Lead PA State Police On Pursuit Along I-83
York, PA1 day ago
High-speed police chase starts in Baltimore, leads into Pennsylvania
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Harrisburg officials address recent string of violence, community reacts
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Smears Blood On Victims' Home On Pleasure Road: Manheim Twp. Police
Columbia, PA1 day ago
Harrisburg man’s drug crime spree ends in hefty state sentence
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Suspect Charged With 2016 Killing Of Berks Biker
Pottstown, PA2 days ago
Manheim Teen Caught With Gun, THC In 'Vaccum-Sealed Bag,' Police Say
Lancaster, PA2 days ago
Harrisburg mom believes son was lured to his death in 1 of 5 unsolved homicide cases
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Hot-Boxing Teen Drives Car On PA Highway With Stoned Woman Police Say
Wormleysburg, PA2 days ago
Police: Toddler killed in 'horrific' accident
Belleville, PA2 days ago
Berks Driver Robbed And Kidnapped, Suspect At Large: Police
Colebrookdale Township, PA3 days ago
Harrisburg man facing homicide by DUI charges following death of unborn infant in 2022
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago
23-Year-Old Man Arrested and Charged with Theft of Catalytic Converters
Bethesda, MD2 days ago
3 women wounded in Harrisburg stabbing
Harrisburg, PA4 days ago
Rossville Elementary School Teacher Killed In Baltimore County Crash: Police
White Marsh, MD1 day ago
State Police investigating York County armed robbery
Red Lion, PA3 days ago
3 people stabbed inside Arooga’s in downtown Harrisburg: police
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago
Lancaster plaintiff reasserts that late husband's death was result of bleeding from debridement
Lancaster, PA1 day ago
Prank Caller Sends SWAT Team To Reading Wendy's
Reading, PA3 days ago
Harrisburg officer awarded for saving 3-year-old's life
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Argument leads to three people stabbed in Harrisburg
Harrisburg, PA5 days ago
Baltimore Woman's Baby Formula Scam Catches Illegal Romanian Man In Gettysburg: Authorities
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Death Count Rises After Fully-Engulfed Dundalk Rowhome Fire, ATF Joins Investigation
Dundalk, MD2 days ago
Shots fired at furniture store, 16-year-old fatally shot, officer arrested - some of this week's top stories
Harrisburg, PA5 days ago
One Of 'The World's Most Stolen Signs' Taken Again, Pennsylvania State Police Say
Ronks, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy