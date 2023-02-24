SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: The three key clashes that could decide the fate of Wales vs England

Saturday night's clash between Wales and England pits two ultimately limited sides against each other.

Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick will both have realised the tough task they have on their hands to galvanise their teams ahead of this autumn's World Cup in France.

A win for either side would go some way to abating some of the on-field issues faced by both coaches.

Here, SIR CLIVE WOODWARD casts his eye over the three key clashes that could decide this weekend's crunch clash.

Owen Williams vs Owen Farrell

The battle of the No10s at Principality Stadium will be a complete contrast in styles. I’m glad Farrell now seems to be settled as England’s fly-half. I’m sure he won’t have enjoyed the debate over whether he should be in the team or not.

He will want to prove a point in a massive game. Williams is 30 but is inexperienced at Test level. It’s his first international start at No10.

Justin Tipuric vs Jack Willis

I really like Tipuric. He’s a fantastic player and I was surprised to see him dropped for Wales’ game with Scotland, even if he wasn’t at his best against Ireland.

I was so pleased to see Willis score against Italy, and his battle over the ball with Tipuric should be one to watch.

Joe Hawkins vs Ollie Lawrence

This game is a great opportunity for both of these young players. Lawrence has gone from the despair of being left unemployed by Worcester to having a great season.

Things have turned around quickly for him and he was excellent against Italy. His power and punch will be important in Cardiff. Hawkins looks like he’s got a bit of everything and is growing at Test level.