Rams in 'A Really Good Place' to Draft OL Help Says Analyst

Despite limited draft capital, the Rams could be in prime position to add to the offensive line come April.

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of areas of need ahead of next season but perhaps none more than important than addressing their offensive line . A bad offensive line can tank the entire offense, which the Rams learned this season.

Due to a mixture of injuries and poor performance, the Rams offensive line was a far cry from its performance in their Super Bowl run. However, that could all change via the draft.

Even though the Rams have limited draft capital, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he believes they're in a favorable spot with their first pick in draft - No. 36 overall.

"Where they're positioned, if you're looking for offensive linemen, I think it's a really, really good place to be," Jeremiah said.

It was clear to see the Rams declined on offense in 2022 - from 27.1 points per game on 372 yards of offense per game, and a Super Bowl victory to 22.6 points per game on 280.5 yards of total offense.

A couple potential names to monitor according to Jeremiah should the Rams go offensive line with their pick are North Dakota State's Cody Mauch and Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz.

As the Rams look to get back to Super Bowl contender status, improving in the trenches is a must. Having a first-round pick would be ideal, but having the No. 36 pick gives the Rams a chance to add to one of their biggest areas of need .

