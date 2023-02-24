Kenny Omega to WWE might not be possible until later this year

If it’s on your bucket list to see what Kenny Omega could do in WWE, you may have to wait a bit longer.

Rumors of a potential move heated up recently for Omega, who has worked around the world but never for WWE outside of a short developmental stint in 2005-06. His contract was said to be up early in 2023, but several outlets noted that it may have been extended due to time missed to injury.

Dave Meltzer clarified Omega’s contract status in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), explaining that it had indeed been extended but there was uncertainty as to exactly how long.

Omega’s AEW contract date was to have expired at the end of January as he had a four-year deal with no option clause to add time that started on February 1, 2019. His contract does allow AEW to extend it for the time he was out injured, which has happened. He was out nine months so that would be a maximum of November but the extended time frame hasn’t been finalized as far as how long.

Meltzer also discussed why the WWE buzz has been particularly strong: Omega is running out of time to potentially be brought in as a top star, both AEW and WWE are likely to offer him big money, and he could possibly reunite with close friend Kota Ibushi, currently a free agent.

There’s always a question of how WWE will position signings from outside the company, but it’s worked out pretty well for wrestlers of Omega’s caliber. AJ Styles has been presented as a big deal since joining the company in 2016, perpetually either in the title picture or involved in prominent storylines.

An even more recent and relevant example is Cody Rhodes, who made the jump from AEW to WWE last year — leaving behind a similar EVP role to Omega. Not only did WWE play into Rhodes’ status as a star who had made a name for himself elsewhere, it had enough faith in him to hand him the lead babyface role on Raw and a spot in the WrestleMania 39 main event.

In other words, if Omega wants to go to WWE, that’s probably where he’ll end up. It just might be a few more months before it’s possible.