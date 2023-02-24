Open in App
Jasper, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Historic hotel renovations include themed rental rooms

By Cody Bailey,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7irf_0kz2vIr400

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – If you feel like time traveling to the 1980s or experiencing some rock n’roll, downtown Jasper may be your destination. Renovations of the historic Stewart Hotel have not only added places to live, but themed rental rooms to enjoy.

“It’s had several renovations since 1890, hopefully this is the final one,” says Ruger Kerstiens of Premier Property Management.

The historic hotel on the corner of 8th and Main streets in Jasper was built as the Phoenix Hotel in 1890. Iconic on the outside, vibrant on the inside. Recent renovations have modernized 1 and 2 bedroom apartments on the first two floors, but it’s the third floor that has everyone buzzing.

“The top floor,” explains Kerstiens, “they’re all furnished for Airbnb, VRBO, or Extended Stay, so we can do from 1 night up to 6 months.”

Six rental rooms take up the top floor of the hotel, which consists 18 units in total. The entire third floor: all themed for any occasion.

“We got western, rock n’ roll, travel, 80s, local sports and retro,” says Kerstiens, who purchased the former hotel from Jayme McComas. McComas, who inherited the hotel along with her sister, lived in the historic building until she was 10 years old.

“He just modernized it, but kept a lot of the antiquity,” says McComas. “Just the whole essence of the building is there.”

Kerstiens says the building’s original brick material is still in tact, but new windows were added as his crews replaced much of the interior. Crews also added balcony stairways and eliminated common hallways for entrances to the apartments. Jasper residents, including Kevin Bartley and CJ Stidham, say investing in the future by preserving the hotel is a win for the city.

Pianist Robin Spielberg to perform at Jasper Arts Center

“Considering what it looked like years ago and what it looks like now,” says Bartley, “they kind of like, knocked it out of the park as far as a nice place to live.” Stidham adds, “I think Jasper is kind of a jewel of southern Indiana and I think this will just help attract folks to new, unique locations that they probably didn’t know existed.”

McComas says she plans to return to Jasper this Summer for the Strassenfest, with hopes of renting one of the themed rooms. For more information on the apartments or to inquire about the themed rentals, visit the Premier Property Management website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Two Indiana and Kentucky Family-Owned Food Service Businesses Merge
Evansville, IN3 days ago
French Lick Resort signs 5-year contract to host Korn Ferry Tour Championship
French Lick, IN1 day ago
Community feedback on Mid-States Corridor Project leads to changes
Loogootee, IN23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Henderson restaurant back open after water main breaks force renovations
Henderson, KY21 hours ago
Historic Newburgh, Inc. seeking sponsors for the return of the Beer and Wine Fest
Newburgh, IN1 day ago
Vanderburgh Humane Society explains plan to partner with Evansville Animal Control
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Officials: Cedar Hall Elementary on ‘secure mode’ as EPD searches for man
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Spencer County business has teens pay off debt instead of calling police after breaking window
Dale, IN1 day ago
Don’t miss this free concert at the Victory Theatre
Evansville, IN21 hours ago
Southwestern Behavioral expands help within the community
Evansville, IN15 hours ago
Mid-States Corridor adjusted for Loogootee options
Loogootee, IN1 day ago
Another Jasper woman charged with embezzling funds
Jasper, IN21 hours ago
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Finally, a break in the cost of insulin
Evansville, IN16 hours ago
Holiday World ranked one of the top parks in the nation
Henderson, KY3 days ago
Bar owners concerned about revised noise ordinance passes Evansville City Council
Evansville, IN1 day ago
City Of Evansville Looking To Fill Two Positions
Evansville, IN2 days ago
BREAKING: Cedar Hall Elementary School placed on building secure mode
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave reacts to Evansville ranking in The Wall Street Journal
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Indiana wildlife expert unsurprised by bald eagle killing
Jasper, IN1 day ago
Shoals man is behind bars after Lawrence County deputy receives a tip on his location
Shoals, IN20 hours ago
Evansville man facing arson charge after being accused of lighting rental scooters on fire
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Korn Ferry looking towards the future
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Dubois County nonprofit executive director charged with embezzlement
Petersburg, IN2 days ago
Bedford man Found Dead in Lawrence County on Friday
Bedford, IN1 day ago
Fate of Dale rest stop remains uncertain
Dale, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy