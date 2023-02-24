West Virginia Mountaineers vs. KU Jayhawks men’s basketball: Starters, tipoff time, TV

THE DETAILS

When: 3 p.m., Saturday,

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV : ESPN

Radio : WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Emmitt Matthews 6-7 Sr. 9.8 F 3 Tre Mitchell 6-9 Sr. 11.5 F 15 Jimmy Bell 6-10 Sr. 5.6 G 0 Kedrian Johnson 6-3 Sr. 10.6 G 10 Erik Stevenson 6-4 Sr. 14.6 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 10.6 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 19.9 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 10.9 G 4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 14.9 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 8.2

About West Virginia (16-12, 5-10):

West Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak (Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech) by beating Oklahoma State 85-67 on Monday in Morgantown, West Virginia. Erik Stevenson and Tre Mitchell scored 23 and 22 points respectively. … The Mountaineers have five Quad 1 victories with three Quad 1 contests remaining (at Kansas, at Iowa State and at home against Kansas State) to conclude the regular season. It will be a quick turnaround for the Mountaineers, who play Iowa State on Monday in Ames. ...

In the latest rankings, the Mountaineers are 32nd in the NET, 24th in the BPI and 37th in the RPI. ... Bob Huggins’ record now stands at 932-410 in his 41st season as a head coach. … On Jan. 4, 2021 at Oklahoma State, Huggins recorded his 300th career victory at his alma mater. He now has 342. Only Gale Catlett (1979-2002) has won more games at WVU (439). … Huggins is 6-19 versus KU as WVU coach. ... Huggins became just the second coach to win at least 300 games at two different Division I schools (WVU, 341 and Cincinnati, 399), joining Roy Williams (Kansas, 418; North Carolina, 485). ... Huggins is the 17th Division I head coach all-time to coach 41 or more years. ... Huggins is one of 49 Division I coaches who are coaching at their alma maters this season. ...

Emmitt Matthews returned to WVU after playing last season at Washington. He is the second Mountaineer player to start his career at WVU, transfer to another school, then finish his career in Morgantown. Levi Phillips played at WVU in 1971-72, transferred to Oklahoma State in 1973 and finished at WVU in 1974. … WVU’s win over No. 2 Ohio State in 2019 was its first win away from home against an AP top 5 team since defeating No. 2 Kentucky in the 2010 NCAA Elite Eight in Syracuse, New York. … Huggins has wins over 58 AP-ranked teams at WVU, including 22 wins over top 10 teams and three over No. 1.

About No. 3 Kansas (23-5, 11-4):

KU freshman big man Ernest Udeh has connected on a school-record 20 consecutive field goal attempts (over 15 games) dating to the Dec. 1 game against Seton Hall. Udeh’s 20 made baskets without a miss surpass the old school record of 16 buckets without a miss by center Greg Dreiling during the 1985-86 season. Dreiling set the mark in four games played from Jan. 23, 1986 to Feb. 1, 1986. Udeh has tied Baylor’s Quincy Acy for most consecutive baskets without a miss in Big 12 history. Acy hit 20 in a row over four games in 2008. The NCAA record is 30 makes without a miss by Brandon Sherrod of Yale in 2016 (over five games from Jan. 16 to Feb. 5, 2016). Udeh is 27-of-33 shooting for 81.8%. ...

KU leads the all-time series over WVU, 19-6, including a 10-0 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. ... KU has won four straight, nine of the last 10 and 13 of the last 15 meetings against the Mountaineers. ... Bill Self is 19-6 vs. WVU as KU coach. ... Kansas has 11 conference wins for the 29th consecutive season, a streak which started in 1994-95 and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I . … KU is 5-0 this season when holding its opponent under 60 points. Kansas in the Self era is 205-2 when holding its opponent under 60. … Kansas has won 49 straight games when outrebounding its opponent, dating to Feb. 8, 2021. …

Over the last five games, Kansas is outscoring opponents by 60 points in the paint. … KU is 21-0 when leading at the break and 7-0 in true road games when up at half. … Gradey Dick ranks eighth all-time in KU freshman history in scoring with 416 points. ... Dajuan Harris leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.20. He is second in the league and seventh nationally in assists per game at 6.3. Harris has 26 assists against two turnovers in his last three games. He has 176 assists to 54 turnovers this season.