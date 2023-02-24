Thousands of dead voters purged from Kentucky voter rolls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Everyone has heard the phrase “every vote matters”. However, your vote does not matter if you are dead.

In January, Kentucky removed more dead voters from the rolls than the amount of new voters that were added. We’re told over 150,000 dead Kentuckians have been removed from the voter rolls during Secretary of State Michael Adams’ term.

“Kentuckians trust our election process because they see us take election integrity seriously,” Adams said. “Cleaning up our voter rolls is top priority, and we are proud of these results.”

Additionally, officials say 742 voters convicted of felonies, 284 voters that moved out of state, 42 voters adjudged mentally incompetent and 21 who voluntarily de-registered were removed from the voter rolls last month.

