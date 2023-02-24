Jurassic Quest Friday-Sunday at Bell Bank Park in Mesa

Jurassic Quest — a dinosaur exhibition — is at Bell Bank Park, Fieldhouse C at 1 Legacy Drive in Mesa, Friday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 26.

The event has hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family including an expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, and live dinosaur shows, according to a release.

There are interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, photo opportunities, a newly launched video tour featuring star dinosaur trainers, and more.

It is open to the public 1-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26:.

Advance online purchase of tickets is recommended at jurassicquest.com/upcoming-events .