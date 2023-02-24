Chef Jason Van Marter shares recipes for shrimp n’ grits, seared scallops

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Chef Jason Van Marter of The Bristol Hotel joined the First at 4 Friday to share some delicious recipes.

Van Marter is the new executive chef of the hotel’s onsite restaurants, Vivian’s Table and Lumac Rooftop Bar.

Van Marter showed the First at 4 team how to cook his own Shrimp N Grits and Seared Scallops.

Shrimp N Grits

5 shrimp, 16/20 or 8/12

2T shallots, sliced

3T corn kernels

2T red bell pepper, diced

2oz roasted cherry tomatoes (recipe attached)

1oz Rabbit Hole Cave Hill bourbon

3oz chicken stock

2oz heavy cream

1T Cajun seasoning

salt to taste

2T oil for sauteing

5oz cheese grits (recipe attached)

½oz green onion, sliced



Instructions:

● Heat oil in saute pan over medium high heat.

● Add shrimp to pan and cook until pink on one side. Flip shrimp and add shallots, cook

until shallots start to brown.

● Add corn, peppers and tomatoes and cook for another minute.

● Remove pan from heat. Deglaze with bourbon then move pan back to heat.

● Add stock, cream and cajun seasoning. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer until

sauce thickens. Season with salt as needed.

● Garnish with green onions and serve.

Seared Sea Scallops

4 scallops, U-10

4oz sweet potato risotto

4oz spinach, sauteed with garlic

2oz hollandaise

2oz lime creme fraiche

1oz trout roe

micro greens as needed



Instructions:

● Heat oil in saute pan over medium high heat.

● Season scallops with salt and pepper. Sear in pan for 2-3 minutes on each side.

● While scallops are cooking, heat butter and garlic in another pan until garlic starts to

slightly brown. Add spinach, turn off heat and cook spinach with residual heat until just

wilted.

● Spoon risotto onto plate. Place spinach on top of risotto and then scallops on top of

spinach. Lace dollop of hollandaise and lime creme on top of scallops.

● Garnish with a trout roe and microgreens

Lime Creme Fraiche

4 limes

4c sour cream

salt and pepper to taste



Hollandaise

9 egg yolks

2 lemons, juiced

2.5c clarified butter

salt and pepper to taste



Instructions:

● Whisk egg yolks over double boiler until lemony yellow and slightly thick. Be sure to

work sides and remove from heat as necessary so as not to curdle the egg.

● Remove from heat. Whisk in lemon juice until combined. Slowly whisk in butter to

emulsify. Season with salt and pepper. Strain.

● Leave covered in container at room temp. If sauce gets too thick it can be thinned with

hot water.

