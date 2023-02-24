Chef Jason Van Marter shares recipes for shrimp n’ grits, seared scallops

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Chef Jason Van Marter of The Bristol Hotel joined the First at 4 Friday to share some delicious recipes.
Van Marter is the new executive chef of the hotel’s onsite restaurants, Vivian’s Table and Lumac Rooftop Bar.
Van Marter showed the First at 4 team how to cook his own Shrimp N Grits and Seared Scallops.
Shrimp N Grits
5 shrimp, 16/20 or 8/12
2T shallots, sliced
3T corn kernels
2T red bell pepper, diced
2oz roasted cherry tomatoes (recipe attached)
1oz Rabbit Hole Cave Hill bourbon
3oz chicken stock
2oz heavy cream
1T Cajun seasoning
salt to taste
2T oil for sauteing
5oz cheese grits (recipe attached)
½oz green onion, sliced
Instructions:
● Heat oil in saute pan over medium high heat.
● Add shrimp to pan and cook until pink on one side. Flip shrimp and add shallots, cook
until shallots start to brown.
● Add corn, peppers and tomatoes and cook for another minute.
● Remove pan from heat. Deglaze with bourbon then move pan back to heat.
● Add stock, cream and cajun seasoning. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer until
sauce thickens. Season with salt as needed.
● Garnish with green onions and serve.
Seared Sea Scallops
4 scallops, U-10
4oz sweet potato risotto
4oz spinach, sauteed with garlic
2oz hollandaise
2oz lime creme fraiche
1oz trout roe
micro greens as needed
Instructions:
● Heat oil in saute pan over medium high heat.
● Season scallops with salt and pepper. Sear in pan for 2-3 minutes on each side.
● While scallops are cooking, heat butter and garlic in another pan until garlic starts to
slightly brown. Add spinach, turn off heat and cook spinach with residual heat until just
wilted.
● Spoon risotto onto plate. Place spinach on top of risotto and then scallops on top of
spinach. Lace dollop of hollandaise and lime creme on top of scallops.
● Garnish with a trout roe and microgreens
Lime Creme Fraiche Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
4 limes
4c sour cream
salt and pepper to taste
Hollandaise
9 egg yolks
2 lemons, juiced
2.5c clarified butter
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
● Whisk egg yolks over double boiler until lemony yellow and slightly thick. Be sure to
work sides and remove from heat as necessary so as not to curdle the egg.
● Remove from heat. Whisk in lemon juice until combined. Slowly whisk in butter to
emulsify. Season with salt and pepper. Strain.
● Leave covered in container at room temp. If sauce gets too thick it can be thinned with
hot water.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0