Post Malone, Joji, and Kid Cudi headlining music festival in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — This summer, Post Malone, Kid Cudi, and Joji will headline the 2023 HIVE Music Festival.

The HIVE music festival, produced by C3 Presents and Live Nation, will be at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on June 9-10th, and tickets went on sale Thursday, Feb. 23, on their website .

According to their website, HIVE Festival is Utah’s largest Hip-Hop festival. It first debuted in 2021 and was also headlined by Post Malone.

According to Vivid Seats , “the Hive Music Festival lineup features some of the top young artists in the industry.”

For general admission, the two-day festival costs just over $300, including fees, and features Post Malone, Kid Cudi, Joji, Big Sean, Santa Fe Klan, Denzel Curry, Glorilla, Joey BadA$$, BLXST, Flatbush Zombies, and more.

One of the headliners, Joji,30, is a Japanese singer-songwriter, who gained popularity in recent years for his music, but didn’t start in the music industry. George Kusunoki Miller, known as Joji, started as a comedian and Youtuber. His most streamed song on Spotify is Glimpse of Us .

Post Malone, who reportedly lives in Utah , is headlining the show for the third year in a row. He even references Utah in several songs, including Feeling Whitney where he said, “Seems like every plug ran east to Utah, became Mormons,” and in his song Wow , he said, “750 Lambo in the Utah snow (skrrt).”

The other main headliner, Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, known professionally as Kid Cudi, is an American rapper, singer, record producer, and actor. According to his IMDB, “His lyrics are often autobiographical and describe his childhood hardships of depression, loneliness, and alienation, his struggle with alcohol and drugs into adulthood, as well as themes of spirituality, heartbreak, dissipation, and celebration.”

His number-one song on Spotify right now is Pursuit of Happiness.

To watch the Hive Music Festival 2023, you can find tickets on their website.

