Open in App
Jackson County, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia State Police trooper turns himself in, faces battery and strangulation charges

By Christian Meffert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9UXq_0kz2popm00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A member of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) turned himself in to law enforcement Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the WVSP, Joseph Comer, current member of the State Police, “turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and was arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court,” and has been charged with Domestic Battery and Felony Strangulation.

Man shot in altercation at Monongah bar, sheriff says

Comer is currently out on a $30,000 bond.

The arrest comes while the WVSP is under investigation , after state lawmakers were sent an anonymous letter, alleging various crimes committed by the state police.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Complaint: West Virginia State trooper choked victim, struck her in head with sippy cup
Ellenboro, WV3 days ago
Man arrested for shooting another man in Kenova, West Virginia
Kenova, WV3 days ago
Road closed in Huntington, West Virginia after head-on crash
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prosecutor: Black box deemed ‘inconclusive’ in case of teen hit by off-duty deputy
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Woman arrested and charged after alleged relations with minor
Kenova, WV1 day ago
WV State Trooper allegedly choked and struck woman with sippy cup during child exchange
Ellenboro, WV2 days ago
Man with alleged violent history arrested by Huntington, West Virginia, officers
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Man shot in Saint Albans, suspect remains at large
Saint Albans, WV1 day ago
Citizens praised for aiding Kanawha County, West Virginia, deputy in arrest
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Man accused in burglary spree arrested
Ripley, WV2 days ago
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
Montgomery, WV1 day ago
Summersville man charged after pursuit in Webster County where vehicle’s hood was up
Summersville, WV3 days ago
Police | Argument over money ends in shooting; man arrested
Kenova, WV3 days ago
Stabbing reported in Charleston
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Community mourns drug recovery counselor murdered in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
3 arrested in connection with stolen property ring
The Plains, OH2 days ago
Teen death investigation underway more than two months later
Charleston, WV20 hours ago
Parkersburg woman charged with attempted murder, malicious assault
Parkersburg, WV5 days ago
Deputies in Ohio searching for man with alleged violent history
Bidwell, OH5 days ago
Man arrested after fighting police in Dunbar, West Virginia
Dunbar, WV6 days ago
One person injured in single-vehicle crash near Nitro
Nitro, WV4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy