West Virginia State Police trooper turns himself in, faces battery and strangulation charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A member of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) turned himself in to law enforcement Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the WVSP, Joseph Comer, current member of the State Police, “turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and was arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court,” and has been charged with Domestic Battery and Felony Strangulation.

Comer is currently out on a $30,000 bond.

The arrest comes while the WVSP is under investigation , after state lawmakers were sent an anonymous letter, alleging various crimes committed by the state police.

