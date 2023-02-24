Cassidy on How Vegas Turned Its Game Around Against Calgary

The Vegas Golden Knights were faced with two two-goal deficits in Thursday's game against the Calgary Flames.

The Vegas Golden Knights had one of their wildest comebacks of the season in Thursday night's overtime win over the Calgary Flames.

The Golden Knights were down by a pair of goals on two different occasions in the contest, including heading into the third period.

Vegas would score two unanswered goals in the third to force overtime, where they ultimately won it.

But Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy believed the momentum started even before the third-period rally.

"Well I thought things started changing in the second," Cassidy told the media after the game. "We found our legs, got competitive. So we got ourselves back in the game. 2-1 game, we kind of messed up a little on the third goal with O-zone plays. It looked like we had some pressure and then end up icing a puck and they get a net-front goal. But we stayed with it because I think they saw signs of life where we can challenge Calgary and we started playing behind them. Good forechecks, got pucks back. And some of that started in the second period.

"So I think it gave them some life, and sometimes, you get one and cut it to one, it's one more shot, right? So I think staying with it and I think the power play gave us life. It's been a long time since we celebrated a power play-goal. And how we scored the goal, things we've been talking about : net-front presence. Amo's [Michael Amadio] in front, Phil's [Kessel] in front in the last goal. I mean, those are not guys that you typically think would be in those roles, but they did a good job with it. Will [Carrier], we know, is going to go to the net, good shot by Jack [Eichel] . I think he had one of his best games, Jack. So yeah, I don't think we ever thought we couldn't win it. I wasn't sure in the first period if it felt that way, but after that, I thought it started in the second."

