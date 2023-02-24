NBA insider believes Kevin Durant will recruit future Hall-of-Famer to join Phoenix Suns

A respected NBA insider believes Kevin Durant could push to have a teammate from the 2016 Olympic team join him with his new squad the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoneix Suns made by far the biggest move before the NBA trade deadline when they completed a blockbuster deal for 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant . The trade was a paradigm shift moment in the sport and made the team a favorite to reach and win the NBA Finals in 2023.

Yet, even before the team landed Durant, their bench was a weakness, and that only increased after the trade. The future Hall-of-Famer will make their starting five arguably the best in the NBA upon his return from injury, but the Phoenix Suns reserve unit could become their Achilles heel come playoff time.

That is why the team is reportedly looking at signing one-time NBA MVP Derrick Rose if the New York Knicks decided to buy out his contract. However, on Thursday a new report suggested the Suns’ newest superstar could push the organization to sign another former Knicks star.

Could Kevin Durant recruit Carmelo Anthony to the Phoenix Suns?

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

In a Q&A article published yesterday, NBA and Knicks insider Ian Begley was asked if Carmelo Anthony could make a return to the team for the stretch run and playoffs. However, instead of a comeback with the organization he went to seven-time All-Star games for, Begley suggests Durant could try and lure him to Phoenix.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Phoenix considered Anthony for a roster spot. At least one point in his tenure in Brooklyn, Kevin Durant saw Anthony as a great roster addition. With Durant in Phoenix, that’s something I’d keep an eye on.” – Ian Belgey

Anthony played with Durant on the 2016 United States Olympic basketball team and has been close friends with Phoenix Suns veteran Chris Paul for years, so the move does make a lot of sense and he would certainly improve the team’s bench.

After playing last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 38-year-old Anthony has not played in the NBA this season.

