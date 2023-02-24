Open in App
Monticello, MN
Monticello Times

Monticello falls to DCL over criteria on mat

By Jeremy Lagos,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GsA9_0kz2p2kH00

The Section 6AA team wrestling tournament ended in an unusual way for Monticello at Becker High School last Thursday. Headed into the heavyweight match, Monticello trailed by three to Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield.

Junior Ben Bauer took to the mat for the Magic while the Charging Dragons countered with Luis Serrato. Bauer was in control for essentially the entire match and after four minutes was looking for an extra point that would have ultimately won the match for Monti.

After six minutes, Bauer won the match 10-3 over Serrato to earn three points for Monti. With both teams tied at 33 after all 14 matches, the results went down to criteria to determine the winner.

The criteria that decided the winner was the most pin falls. Monticello finished with three pins to Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s four. The Charging Dragons beat the Magic 34-33 on criteria to take round one. Their reward was a date with eventual Section 6AA team champion Becker.

Monticello Head Coach Jason Thompson thought that DCL did a nice job shuffling their lineup to get new faces in that the Magic hadn’t seen before, “you look at a lot of the matches, a lot of the matches we got pins last time. Their guys adjusted and we didn’t get pins whereas it kind of flipped. They moved guys around and got pins where they didn’t before,” said Thompson. “At the same time, we should have gotten a pin in a couple of places and only got decisions or majors instead of at least techs or pins. We’ve talked to the team all year about building the program and winning the close matches. When you can get bonus points, get bonus points. On the flip side, you can’t give up pins. You can’t give up bonus points and that’s what’s going to win you a lot of matches.”

There were a lot of close calls that would have changed the outcome. During the 220 lb. match, Chris Perez lost 2-1 to Spencer Henke after he was unable to break free during the last two rounds. Freshman Nick Friedrichs was also seconds away from a pin fall against Gavin Terning during the 120 lb. match, but the buzzer sounded for the end of round two and Friedrichs ended up losing 12-9. Sophomore Caleb Kalnbach was also hoping for a pin to begin the dual at 106 lbs. but settled for a 14-2 major decision.

Thompson said he hasn’t been part of a lot of duals that ended up going to criteria. That shouldn’t be an issue moving forward as next season MSHSL is switching to 13 weight classes instead of 14. One of the tiebreakers is most wins. Monticello and DCL ended the match with seven wins each.

“It’s fun being part of a close match but obviously we’re disappointed we didn’t come out on the other side,” Thompson mentioned. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call for a lot of our guys. We didn’t have the best week of practice. I think we were overlooking Dassel-Cokato and I think they had it in their heads they were going to wrestle Becker again. Hopefully, this is a wake-up call for a lot of those guys that have aspirations for placing at the section tournament or qualifying for the state tournament.”

It was a tough way to go out for Monticello as a team, but now they have the individual section tournament that starts on Thursday. The top two individuals of each weight class punch their ticket to the state tournament. The 2023 Wrestling 6AA Individual Section Tournament runs from Thursday through Friday at Becker High School.

Final results:

106: Caleb Kalenbach (MONT) over Sullivan Decker (DCL) (MD 14-2)

113: Peyton Ruzicka (MONT) over Anton Cox (DCL) (MD 12-4)

120: Gavin Terning (DCL) over Nicholas Friedrichs (MONT) (Dec 12-9)

126: Victor Franco (DCL) over Keegan Elfstrom (MONT) (Fall 1:31)

132: Gabe Nelson (DCL) over Rafe Brown (MONT) (Fall 0:45)

138: Owen Culbertson (DCL) over Mason Brown (MONT) (Dec 5-4)

145: Branden Aho (DCL) over Bryce Schoen (MONT) (Fall 1:52)

152: Joseph Gleason (MONT) over Isaac Stead (DCL) (Fall 5:26)

160: Griffen Fieldseth (MONT) over Jake Decker (DCL) (Fall 1:00)

170: Wyatt Witschen (MONT) over Chase Housman (DCL) (MD 18-9)

182: Tate Link (DCL) over Mason Smith (MONT) (Fall 1:01)

195: Aidan Tadych (MONT) over Hudson Dehler (DCL) (Fall 1:48)

220: Spencer Henke (DCL) over Cristopher Perez (MONT) (Dec 2-1)

285: Ben Bauer (MONT) over Luis Serrato (DCL) (Dec 10-3)

