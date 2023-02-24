Queens of the jungle

The most underrated aspect of team sports is team chemistry. When everybody gets along it makes things easier on the court. Back in 2011, the Monticello girls basketball team had unbelievable team chemistry, so much to the point that they created their own identity. The Monticello Magic became the Panthers.

It all started when Coach Craig Geyen split the team into groups of five for some five-on-five work. One of the groups realized that nearly all of them had attended Pinewood Elementary School together. Pinewood’s mascot? The Panthers.

Of course, that group dominated the practice and started identifying themselves as the Panthers. It turned into whatever group of girls were dominating practice became the Panthers.

“Anytime we needed a pump up we would bring out the panther in us,” said 2012 MHS graduate Mo Lanners (Sawatzke).

Lanners’ cousin Laura Stark (Sawatzke) was also on the team and mentioned she had a stuffed panther animal.

Stark brought the panther to practice and it ended up being the team’s unofficial mascot. It sat on the bench during games and was a real part of the team. That 2011 team advanced to the section championship game but lost to Rogers.

Rolling into the 2012 season, the panther stuck around and the girls went on a three-year run of advancing to the state tournament. For those three years, the panther didn’t miss a single game.

“Fans were coming to the games with signs that said ‘Go Panthers’,” said Lanners.

That panther gave the team a ferocious new identity, “it was like who we were when we were fierce and we were ready to play. We were like unleashing the panther in us,” Lanners said.

The girls wanted to mimic that day at practice when they played out of their minds. They knew their potential. And that potential was the panthers.

Lanners likens that 2012 team to a family, “we were just so close. So many people on that team I’m still so close with today. They were family. They were best friends and that’s how Coach Hos feels about this team. So she thought us giving them the panther back would be like full circle passing down the baton. And Laura still happened to have the panther,” Lanners said.

Monticello beat Dassel-Cokato in the 2012 section final and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

This is what we’ve been working for, like kind of unleashing the panther in us. And like all of those aspects of family, focus, finish. All of that stuff. It was such a great year and that panther was with us through it all,” said Lanners.

The panther sat on the bench sporting a Monticello bandana. 12 years later, the panther is back on the bench, this time, sporting pink scrunchies.

Assistant Coach Jocelyn Hoselton sees that same closeness in this year’s team, “so this year’s particular crew, it was right before Christmas. I started seeing the girls come together. The resemblance is a little bit uncanny,” said Hoselton. “This year’s group we have nine seniors. Back in 2014, we had eight seniors. These girls grew up traveling together. They like to be together outside of basketball. There were just a lot of things that started reminding me of that crew.”

They share the same intensity and effort level in practice. They come to practice with a purpose every day just wanting to improve. After making that connection, Coach Hoselton reached out to the girls from the original panther’s squad and asked if she could resurrect the panther. They were all aboard.

“I just happened to place it on the bench one of the games and a couple of the girls noticed. So then it showed up the next game and questions started coming,” said Hoselton.

Senior Miranda Smith took a particular liking to the panther and it started to catch on, “at one of our home games I saw it on the bench and I don’t know why but I just felt obligated to go and grab it,” Smith said.

Assistant Coach Bruce Balder-Lanoue told Smith she needed to ask Coach Hoselton about the panther.

“Two days later, we had an away game at North Branch and right before the game, Hos sat us all down and told us the meaning of the panther and I was super shocked. I just thought it was a cool stuffed animal on the bench. But to see that there was a huge meaning behind it was kind of cool,” said Smith.

“All of us on this team are each other’s best friends. We’ve known each other for so long and I think that is definitely beneficial to how we’re doing this season. Just having such a close team has been really influential. And I think this panther has been able to show us what success can come from having a close-bounded team,” Smith continued.

It means a lot to this current team that the group they looked up to as kids sees the same thing in them.

“We couldn’t ask for a better group of kids… we are very fortunate in this program to get the quality kids that we have. They’re just here ready to compete every single day,” said Hoselton.

The current Magic even plays like a panther. They play with speed and are always on the attack.

“I think that was something Grace Sawatzke had said when we were talking about how this whole thing came about. She said we kind of embody what a panther is; fast, ferocious and willing to fight. And these girls more about wins and losses, that’s what they do every day. They want to play fast. They want to compete all game. They want to compete in practice and to us, that’s been the turning point in the success of our program,” said Hoselton.

With two regular season games to go at 19-5, it’s the most wins the team has had since the last time they made the state tournament back in 2014.