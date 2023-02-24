Open in App
Illinois State
An Updated Look at Cardinals Coaching Staff

By Donnie Druin,

6 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals have made quite a few hires since last week. Here's what the staff currently looks like.

The Arizona Cardinals are now filling the gaps in their coaching staff a bit more rapidly than the "slowly but surely" mantra thanks to the late timing of Jonathan Gannon's hire.

Thus far, we've seen a handful of coaches from the previous regime already find work elsewhere:

Former Coaches

DL Coach Matt Burke (Now the DC for the Houston Texans)

TE Coach Steve Heiden (Same role with the Detroit Lions)

OLB Coach Charlie Bullen (Same role at Illinois)

DB Coach Marcus Robertson (Same role with New Orleans Saints)

CB Coach Greg Williams (Same role + passing game coordinator for Green Bay Packers)

Assistant ST Coach Devin Fitzsimmons (same role with Carolina Panthers)

Some were able to get a head start even before Gannon was hired, as most coaching staffs are heavily changed with a new leader at the helm.

The Cardinals aren't quite done with the staff for 2023, but here's how the molding is going:

New Staff

Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon

Offensive Coordinator: Drew Petzing

- OL Coach Klayton Adams

- WR or Passing Game Coordinator Drew Terrell

- QB Coach Israel Woolfork

-TE Coach Ben Steele

Defensive Coordinator: Nick Rallis

-Defensive assistant Patrick Toney

-DL Coach Derrick LeBlanc

-LB Coach Sam Siekes

-OLB Coach Rob Rodriguez

-DB Coach Ryan Smith

Special Teams Coordinator: Jeff Rodgers

There's likely a few hires left to make, but the Cardinals are nearly done completing their staff.

