Change location
GoldDerby
Brendan Gleeson (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’): ‘I’m chuffed’ over first career Oscar nomination [Complete Interview Transcript]
By Latasha Ford and Marcus James Dixon,5 days ago
By Latasha Ford and Marcus James Dixon,5 days ago
Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) recently chatted with Gold Derby’s Rob Licuria about the awards season and his character...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0