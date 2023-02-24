Kentucky Makes Top Five for 3-Star 2024 RB Sam Williams-Dixon

For the first time in many years, Kentucky will have questions to answer at the running back position.

The Chris Rodriguez era is over, leaving opportunity for multiple tailbacks to make their presence felt in the backfield. UK is hopeful that Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis will continue where Rodriguez left off, but veterans JuTahn McClain, Ramon Jefferson and incoming freshman Jamarion Wilcox will all look to separate themselves in a crowded room.

Despite the depth, head coach Mark Stoops and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow are always on the prowl for additional talent. On Friday, the Cats cracked the top five for a 3-star RB in the 2024 class.

Sam Williams-Dixon, a 5-foot-11, 185-pounder out of West Holmes High School in Millersburg, Ohio is considering Kentucky, as well as the following schools:

Tennessee

Ohio State

Penn State

Rutgers

The On3 Consensus ranks Williams-Dixon as the No. 51 RB in the class and the No. 17 player out of the state of Ohio. Kentucky made its offer on May 12, 2022, he then took a visit on June 5.

Williams-Dixon will be attending Pickerington North High School for his senior campaign. Penn State and Ohio State are viewed as the current frontrunners.

