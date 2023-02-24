Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Makes Top Five for 3-Star 2024 RB Sam Williams-Dixon

By Hunter Shelton,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USc8x_0kz2lo7a00

For the first time in many years, Kentucky will have questions to answer at the running back position.

The Chris Rodriguez era is over, leaving opportunity for multiple tailbacks to make their presence felt in the backfield. UK is hopeful that Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis will continue where Rodriguez left off, but veterans JuTahn McClain, Ramon Jefferson and incoming freshman Jamarion Wilcox will all look to separate themselves in a crowded room.

Despite the depth, head coach Mark Stoops and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow are always on the prowl for additional talent. On Friday, the Cats cracked the top five for a 3-star RB in the 2024 class.

Sam Williams-Dixon, a 5-foot-11, 185-pounder out of West Holmes High School in Millersburg, Ohio is considering Kentucky, as well as the following schools:

  • Tennessee
  • Ohio State
  • Penn State
  • Rutgers

The On3 Consensus ranks Williams-Dixon as the No. 51 RB in the class and the No. 17 player out of the state of Ohio. Kentucky made its offer on May 12, 2022, he then took a visit on June 5.

Williams-Dixon will be attending Pickerington North High School for his senior campaign. Penn State and Ohio State are viewed as the current frontrunners.

Kentucky landed a 4-star defensive lineman on National Signing Day. More HERE .

WATCH : Kentucky football's transfer portal signees speak to the media

Devin Leary discusses his decision to transfer to Kentucky HERE .

Ray Davis isn't following former Kentucky RB's footsteps. More HERE .

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found HERE .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 68-66 Loss at Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY16 hours ago
SEC Tournament Scenarios for Kentucky Following Loss to Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY2 hours ago
Kentucky witness reports silent hovering object followed family car
Winchester, KY7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Update on 7-foot-1 Class of 2023 post Dennis Evans
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Four-Star 2024 Linebacker Edwin Spillman Confirms He Will Make Official Visit to Ohio State, Five-star 2025 TE Davon Mitchell Puts OSU in His Top 11
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH13 days ago
This Candy Store in Kentucky Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
Louisville, KY9 days ago
Video Of Unfortunate College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Future Duke forward returns from injury
Durham, NC2 days ago
Final Four matchups get underway in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Three-star quarterback set to visit UNC football program
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Potential Loss of Cason Wallace Poses Consequential Questions for Kentucky
Lexington, KY8 hours ago
Duke hints at one player's return next season
Durham, NC1 day ago
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 71-54 Loss vs. Virginia Tech
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Liam Robbins' Return Transformative for Vandy, Gives Kentucky Bigger, Tougher Challenge
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Did Dennis Evans ditch Minnesota for Louisville?
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin Speak After UK's 68-66 Loss to Vandy
Lexington, KY15 hours ago
Ivey, Lawson make rapid rises to top of ACC entering tourney
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Region 11 semifinals set as boys tournaments heat up
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Sahvir Wheeler Undergoes 'Minor Procedure' Unrelated to Ankle Injury, 'Out For a Bit,' per John Calipari
Lexington, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy