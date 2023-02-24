Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Destiny USA reopens Saturday after shot fired Friday

By Clare Normoyle,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyqjY_0kz2kMLt00

Update 7:30 am Saturday 2/25/2023 – Officials at Destiny USA confirm that the mall will open Saturday at 10 a.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been confirmed by Syracuse Police and 911 operators that there have been shots fired inside of Destiny USA.

The first reports from the mall

Shoppers react to being inside the mall

According to News Channel 9’s Andrew Donovan, there was a single bullet that hit a trash can near Destiny’s central tower, towards the middle of the mall.

Hear from Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile

SPD is investigating the incident that took place near Cinnabon.

Police have confirmed that this was not an active shooter, and there are no known injuries.

“The suspect has fled the mall and is not in custody,” said SPD.

Person who sheltered in place in Destiny USA

SPD evacuated the those inside. The mall is now closed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Trash Can Victim of Destiny Shooting Incident
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Nine people — six first responders — exposed to mystery drug in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY22 hours ago
Shopper recalls crawling for their life after a gunshot at Destiny USA
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Central NY man locks himself in home with children during hourslong standoff with police
Utica, NY5 days ago
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Cortland man arrested after assault in grocery store
Cortland, NY3 days ago
On The Lookout: Syracuse neighborhood becomes prime spot for porch pirates
Syracuse, NY7 days ago
Norwich woman wanted for drug possession
Norwich, NY1 day ago
One person displaced after couch catches fire in downtown Syracuse apartment
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
Wife of man who hanged himself in Justice Center jail cell files lawsuit
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
9-year-old girl dies, woman hospitalized after car crashes and lands in water; 2 girls also hurt
Ithaca, NY3 days ago
Police seize emaciated dog, charge Central NY owner with felony
West Monroe, NY8 days ago
Cortland Man Arrested by Sheriff for Criminal Contempt
Cortland, NY6 days ago
A pair of snowstorms could bring winter back to Upstate NY
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
CNY man who caught huge break in 2006 murder admits murdering neighbor, 82, in recorded attack
Fulton, NY9 days ago
Maine woman arrested for stealing almost $20k from Empower FCU branches in Onondaga County
Portland, ME9 days ago
Police investigating Upstate county clerk’s death days after no-confidence vote
Canandaigua, NY8 days ago
Winter Weather Advisory tonight into tomorrow
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
Local man wanted for assault
Syracuse, NY29 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy