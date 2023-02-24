Call of Duty League Major 3: Toronto Ultra Blow Out OpTic Texas

Toronto Ultra blank OpTic Texas, 3-0.

A matchup that was talked about all week as the premiere matchup of the weekend was the electric match of Toronto Ultra taking on OpTic Texas. Two of the best teams in the Call of Duty League squared up in the Major 3 qualifiers and it did not disappoint. Two newcomers, one on each team, went toe to toe under the spotlight. Ghosty for OpTic and Hicksy for Ultra, both players held their own as newcomers last weekend.

Scrap to Insight - Shotzzy to Dashy; both these teams are loaded top to bottom with top-tier talent in the CDL . Most fans and analysts thought this would be a 3-2 final, with either team being able to pull off the victory.

The match started with the teams meeting on Hotel Hardpoint, a map that Ultra has dominated in Modern Warfare 2 . And dominate they did. They were picking off OpTic players with dominion, led by Scrap, who went off for 31 kills and a K/D of 1.72. CleanX held his own on the map, going 27/18, slaying his way through Hotel.

Ultra went on to a commanding win, 250-124.

The next round brought us to Fortress SnD and this is where you would think OpTic would get that win back, with Shotzzy being one of the best players in First Blood percentage on Fortress SnD. Let's just say that they dominated the first seven rounds of this game, going up 5-2 and taking a massive lead, appearing to be on their way to a controlling victory.

But it didn't last. In a wild comeback, Ultra comes through on the back of CleanX, who had six first bloods, five more than the next top player, leading his team to a tremendous 6-5 win on SnD.

Ok, it's 2-0. There's no way that Ultra will 3-oh OpTic. They're too talented not to put up a strong fight.

Back on Hotel we go for a round of Control. And remember, Ultra is dominant on this map.

And dominant they were, again. Toronto was on another level this game, with their top three players popping off and going crazy. Insight went 14/11, Scrap went 19/14, and CleanX led the way with kills, going 21/19. OpTic got zero rotations down and struggled to make their setups for each round.

Ultra closed out the round, going 3-0, and shutting out OpTic.

What went wrong for OpTic? Ghosty, the new guy, was in a blender all three games. He had an overall K/D of 0.73, getting just 32 kills and a whopping 44 deaths. He couldn't quite get into a rhythm and is going to have to answer a lot of questions after OpTic dropped iLLeY for him.

A surprising player that struggled was Dashy. Going 14/23 on Hardpoint is not something we're used to seeing from the star OpTic player. He performed well on SnD, but the respawn game wasn't looking smooth for him at all.

OpTic will bounce back quickly. Dashy, Huke and Shotzzy will come out firing their next game and Ghosty will get into his groove.

But for Toronto, they're right where they need to be - playing off each other and letting their stars shine. Where Ultra currently sits, they're going to be poised to make a deep run in the CDL Major 3.

