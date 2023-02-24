Open in App
Clearfield County, PA
Sandy Township CDBG funds going towards township park

By Tristan Klinefelter,

5 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sandy Township Recreational Park will soon be getting some new upgrades.

The township announced that they are using $22,000 from the 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to install ADA exercise equipment in the park. They are adding ADA equipment because of the high amount individuals with disabilities from the local nursing home visiting the park.

Entrepreneur center opens in Clearfield

“We now need to spend the money left in the 2018 program fairly quickly to meet statutory deadlines,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said. “We have about $22,000 unspent from the 2018 program.”

According to Arbaugh, the original funds were being used for sewer lateral replacements for low and moderate-income people in the township.

“We had good success at first, but haven’t had any interest from residents in the past several months,” Arbaugh said.

The township is now moving forward with the DCED to get the equipment approved and installed with municipal staff.

