Stuck Truck In Carlisle Closes Roads: Police

The tractor-trailer wedged under the railroad bridge in Carlisle. Photo Credit: Carlisle PD

Despiting numerous signs a tractor-trailer driver obviously miscalculated the height of his vehicle in compassion to a bridge he ended up stuck under in Carlisle.

The tractor-trailer ended up wedged under the railroad bridge at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, police say.

No injuries were reported but the public has been asked to avoid the area of North Orange and West High streets for "the next few hours if possible."

