Open in App
Carlisle, PA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Stuck Truck In Carlisle Closes Roads: Police

By Jillian Pikora,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03I0uB_0kz2isED00
The tractor-trailer wedged under the railroad bridge in Carlisle. Photo Credit: Carlisle PD

Despiting numerous signs a tractor-trailer driver obviously miscalculated the height of his vehicle in compassion to a bridge he ended up stuck under in Carlisle.

The tractor-trailer ended up wedged under the railroad bridge at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, police say.

No injuries were reported but the public has been asked to avoid the area of North Orange and West High streets for "the next few hours if possible."

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Carlisle, PA newsLocal Carlisle, PA
Dauphin County man riding with police helps save 3-year-old boy: commissioners
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Mechancicsburg Police seek help in identifying theft suspect
Mechanicsburg, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deadly crash at White Marsh Boulevard intersection under investigation
White Marsh, MD1 day ago
Children Driving Stolen MD Car Full Of Drugs Lead PA State Police On Pursuit Along I-83
York, PA1 day ago
Rossville Elementary School Teacher Killed In Baltimore County Crash: Police
White Marsh, MD1 day ago
High-speed police chase in Baltimore leads into Pennsylvania
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
4-year-old York boy calls 911, saves mother's life
York, PA4 hours ago
Son tried to smother 92-year-old father in Cumberland County hospital bed: police
Wellsville, PA2 days ago
State Police investigating York County armed robbery
Red Lion, PA3 days ago
Police: Toddler killed in 'horrific' accident
Belleville, PA2 days ago
Death Count Rises After Fully-Engulfed Dundalk Rowhome Fire, ATF Joins Investigation
Dundalk, MD2 days ago
Worker at Nordstrom fulfillment center in Lancaster County accused of trying to steal $14,000 in merchandise
Elizabethtown, PA2 days ago
Man shot inside central Pa. furniture store slapped gunman the day before: police
York, PA3 days ago
23-Year-Old Man Arrested and Charged with Theft of Catalytic Converters
Bethesda, MD2 days ago
West Shore shopping centers struggle to fill storefronts, but the news isn’t all bad
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Man busted urinating in shopping center parking lot
Selinsgrove, PA4 days ago
Armed robbery reported in Nottingham, Perry Hall home burglarized
Perry Hall, MD3 days ago
Lancaster police release statement on electric bikes, skateboards
Lancaster, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy