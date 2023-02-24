The Strokes Get New Box Set Featuring the Group’s Best Singles

The collection includes ten singles from their first three albums “Is This It” (2001), “Room on Fire” (2003) and “First Impressions of Earth” (2006), in addition to rare B-sides from the original single releases. Not only are all ten singles pressed on a 7-inch vinyl with the original release’s artwork replicated in the packaging, but the collectors set also includes HD versions of the original music videos for all ten A-sides including “Hard to Explain,” “Last Nite,” “Reptilia,” “Juicebox” and “Heart in a Cage.”
It’s an eclectic mix of songs that won’t be wasted on any true Strokes fans, who will appreciate the B-side’s oddballs — like their funk collaboration with Josh Homme and Eddie Vedder on “Mercy Mercy Me” — as much as their chart-topping hits. Other surprise additions include a feedback heavy cover of The Clash’s “Clampdown” from 2003, the lost classic “Modem Girls & Old Fashioned Men” and a unique rendition of “You Only Live Once” charted from a “Taxi”-themed keyboard demo.
