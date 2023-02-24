Section 1 Basketball returns to the Westchester County Center

Section 1 basketball is returning to the Westchester County Center Monday.

It is known as the 'mecca of high school basketball.' Section 1 was the last event held at the County Center in 2020 before it was turned into a COVID-19 health facility for nearly three full years.

The main wood floor has been replaced, new carpeting was put in, and repairs were made throughout.

"Having basketball start off, it couldn't be better and as we've said and as the county executive has said many times, it was the last event we did three years ago and the first we're doing three years later, it couldn't be better," says Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O'Connor.

Section 1 basketball will be at the County Center through March 5.