News 12

Ukrainian Americans vow to continue the fight 1 year since Russian invasion

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago



Ukrainian Americans remain resolute to continue the fight on the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine. But many say that they are worried about their homeland.

Archbishop Daniel, of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States told News 12 that this past year has been “surreal.”

He says he continues to lead church efforts to send aid to those suffering in his home country. He says he is also worried about the safety of his parents.

“Every time I speak to my mother, and I hear sirens in the background, and she has to go in the basement and hide, that's scary. I spoke to her a few minutes ago, as I was driving to the studio, and I said, ‘Why don't you come to America? There was a program. You can come as a refugee and stay with me.’ And she says, ‘I'm not leaving my home. I'm staying where I am,’” the archbishop says.

Archbishop Daniel led a one-year commemoration event at the Ukrainian Culture Center Thursday night. Bells tolled at the same hour that Russian missiles struck one year ago.

