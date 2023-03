Funeral services for a Sayreville council member who was shot to death in her car are set for March 4 – more than a month after she was killed.

The services for Eunice Dwumfour will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark.

Dwumfour was shot and killed while sitting insider her SUV in front of her apartment complex. A person in dark clothing was seen running from the area after the shooting.

No arrests have been made. A motive for the killing was not known.