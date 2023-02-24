Open in App
Cranbury Township, NJ
Cranbury school welcomes Secretary of State Thomas for Black History Month celebration

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

Cranbury Elementary School welcomed Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas on Friday to celebrate Black History Month.

Fourth and fifth grade students gathered to listen to Thomas share her story and learn more about the importance of being involved in their community.

"My message to all kids is that even you have a voice, even if you don't vote yet. You can write to your legislators, you can talk to your parents or people in the community about how to create change. And that is a lesson that I hope stays with people throughout their entire lives," Thomas said.

"My hope is that students understand that they have the ability to impact the world," said Cranbury Elementary School Principal Dr. Jenna Masone.

Students were able to ask Thomas their own questions at the end.

