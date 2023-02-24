Open in App
Bronx, NY
News 12

Parents rally outside Catholic schools following school closing announcement from Archdiocese of NY

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

Concerned parents are continuing to take action following the recent announcement about Catholic school closures made by the Archdiocese of New York.

Some parents rallied outside of St. Brendan’s on Friday afternoon, one of the schools set to close its doors this spring. Parents are rallying outside of St. Angela Merici on Friday night as they try to save the school.

This comes as the Archdiocese of New York announced that six Catholic schools in the Bronx will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. They also announced four other Bronx Catholic schools will be combining into two.

“I just want everybody else to support us and all the other schools that are being affected,” said one concerned parent. “Your voice does matter… hopefully we can keep our schools open.”

The Archdiocese of New York says that they are mourning the loss of every great school, but that they will help students who are impacted find seats in other Catholic schools.

