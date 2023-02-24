DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream set to reopen Saturday

The DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream megamall will reopen Saturday.

It was closed for the last several days after a helicopter prop fell from the ceiling, injuring four people.

American Dream says that all safety regulations and requirements have been met.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to the Water Park and look forward to seeing visitors enjoying the facility this weekend,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.