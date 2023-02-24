Open in App
News 12

DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream set to reopen Saturday

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago



The DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream megamall will reopen Saturday.

It was closed for the last several days after a helicopter prop fell from the ceiling, injuring four people.

RELATED: DreamWorks Water Park remains closed as officials review helicopter display fall that injured 4 people

American Dream says that all safety regulations and requirements have been met.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to the Water Park and look forward to seeing visitors enjoying the facility this weekend,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

