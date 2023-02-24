Open in App
News 12

New area code coming to the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

The Hudson Valley is just one month away from getting a new area code.

Those who request new service, or an additional line could be assigned the new 329 area code starting March 24.

It will be for the area currently covered by the 845 area code, according to Digital Infrastructure Service company, First Light.

This area includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and parts of Westchester counties.

Those with a current 845 phone number won’t see their area code change.

