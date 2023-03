York Technical College in Rock Hill is expanding its free tuition offer for the next school year.

The program that gets funding from the state started in 2021.

Students currently enrolled at York Technical College at the start of the program can complete their programs without paying tuition and fees. Prospective students who enroll can get the same financial benefits for at least part of their academic journey, college officials said.

