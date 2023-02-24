Open in App
Farmville, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

New York man sentenced to 25 years for Farmville robbery and shooting

By Haley Tenore,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4Bjg_0kz2fNhL00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Friday, a New York man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for committing an armed robbery in Farmville, during which he shot a victim in the leg.

Herbert Young III , 54, robbed the car dealership Auto Connection on July 16, 2020. Young used an electrical cord and a phone charging cord to restrain the victim’s hands. The victim, an Auto Connection employee, tried to flee, but Young shot him in the back of the right leg.

Young stole a 2000 BMW from Auto Connection, as well as the victim’s cell phone and other property that belonged to the dealership. DNA evidence from the extension cord used to tie the victim’s hands eventually linked Young to the robbery.

Man pleads guilty to shooting man in Farmville auto dealership armed robbery

Young was charged with three counts including carjacking resulting in serious injury, robbery, and using a firearm in a violent crime.

Prior to the armed robbery, Young had been convicted of three different armed robberies and one aggravated assault in which he shot the victim.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Raid At New Teaneck Apartment Complex Yields Arrests Of Couple, NYC Murder Suspect From PA
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Petersburg man sentenced to 40 years in connection to 2021 home invasion
Petersburg, VA6 hours ago
Trial for two men charged in Richmond teen’s shooting death delayed
Richmond, VA19 hours ago
Moore charged in morning shooting off of Chaptico Road
South Hill, VA22 hours ago
Richmond man sentenced to 78 months for possessing firearm as a felon
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Mom of Lynchburg 12-year-old shot and killed shown on video dancing around with guns, documents show
Lynchburg, VA23 hours ago
Malicious stabbing suspect crashes car twice while running from police
Waynesboro, VA21 hours ago
Richmond – Have you been a victim of towing fraud? Report it to police here!
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Richmond Sergeant: Possible towing fraud in the city goes back years
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Man convicted of illegal firearm possession after police chase in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Two men shot on Nine Mile Road in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Ashland Police investigating 21-year-old homicide case
Ashland, VA1 day ago
Richmond Police ID victim, make arrest in Old Brook Road murder
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Towing fraud in Richmond? Police investigating company suspected of unauthorized towing, overcharging
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Charlottesville Police shoot, kill 44-year-old armed suspect during confrontation near hotel
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Man shot, killed in Richmond’s Southside
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Chesterfield contractor warns of ‘check swapping scam’ after almost losing $2,000
Chesterfield, VA21 hours ago
2 guns found in Monroe St. home where 12-year-old girl died: Warrants
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Man charged in murder, abduction & arson case in Appomattox pleads guilty
Appomattox, VA2 days ago
Charlottesville man arrested for brandishing gun at UVA dining hall
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Applications now open for this summer’s Richmond FBI Teen Academy
Richmond, VA1 hour ago
State jail board withholds 50 documents as complaints grow inside Richmond’s jail
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Waynesboro, VA2 days ago
Body found at Pine Camp identified, Henrico man charged
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Chesterfield County Police searching for missing North Chesterfield man
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Woman found shot dead at Gillies Creek Park in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Man fatally shot during dispute in Bronx apartment
Bronx, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy