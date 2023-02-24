Open in App
Illinois State
Illinois bill would create statewide database of police bodycam video

By John Clark,

5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Illinois proposal would build a statewide database to digitally store police departments’ body camera video.

The new Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) requires all law enforcement officers wear body cameras by 2025, adding huge costs to those agencies to store their own video.

The proposal that would require the state to maintain a digital repository to store the video.

“It would definitely reduce the financial impact, not only to the sheriff’s office, their budget, as well as the state, and basically the citizens within the county to maintain and maintenance of the body cam storage footage,” said Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Jim Baker.

If the bill passes, it would not require any police agency to use the state’s database, but would allow them to opt into it.

