SEC baseball coach suspended over potential NCAA violation

Tennessee Volunteers baseball coach Tony Vitello will serve a weekend suspension while the NCAA inquires about potential violations in the program.

The Tennessee program announced the suspension for their baseball coach on Friday afternoon prior to the team’s series against the Dayton Flyers. The NCAA is investigating Vitello and the Vol program for potential tampering violations involving transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna.

According to KnoxNews.com ,

Tony Vitello is suspended for Tennessee baseball’s series against Dayton as UT and Vitello are “working collaboratively with the NCAA” to address a violation within the program, UT announced Friday. The suspension comes as the Vols await a ruling on prized transfer Maui Ahuna’s eligibility. “Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility,” the UT statement said. “We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program.”

Significant perhaps is Vitello accepting whatever mistake he allegedly made. Traditionally speaking, you would expect cooperation with the NCAA and accepting responsibility to end in less-harsher penalties. Of course, the NCAA has proven several times that that’s not always the case, so that will prove interesting to follow.

Ahuna, who transferred to the program this off-season from Kansas, still awaits clearance from the NCAA. He has missed the team’s first five games this season.

[ KnoxNews ]

