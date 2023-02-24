Ask Brien – Creating Businesses – February 23, 2023

Guests: None

Topic: Creating Businesses

Welcome to Ask Brien , the show with the answers to all your business questions! On today’s episode, Peter and Traci discuss their history and the businesses they have created and were a part of and what it takes to create and become successful as a business owner and what they have learned.

One of the early ventures Peter was a part of was creating an online business in 1995, Incorporationetcetera .com.

AOL was popular then, this was before Google had taken the top position, Peter said. It was difficult because the skill set to not only create a website back then, but to have a presence and marketing as well was challenging and made it extremely difficult.

Related Episode: Ask Brien – Human Resources & The Hiring Process – February 16, 2023

Now there are sites such as WordPress and Wix that make all these tools available in one location and can get a website made within minutes.

The marketing concepts have also changed drastically.

There was digital marketing but it was just at it’s beginning. But now that it is almost all digital marketing, what sets you apart is your strategies you implement to breakaway from the pack.

AskBrien.com is business community where business owners can ask other business owners questions and receive responses. We are focused solely on business. We don’t discuss anything but business on our site. Every business question is important to the person or entity asking that question.

We are a resource for you to obtain information to common questions such as:

Should I incorporate? What is a registered trademark? Do I need a domain? What’s hosting? Why do I need a website? How can I create an iPhone and Android app? Am I paying too much in merchant fees? How do I get traffic? Ask Brien is here to help you. We look forward to your interaction.

To listen to episodes of the Ask Brien Radio Show, Click Here !

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .