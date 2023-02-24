Acme Feed and Seed Opening BNA Airport Outpost

The historic Broadway bar and restaurant Acme Feed and Seed is set to open a location inside the BNA Airport this fall.

The original location at 101 Broadway has operated as a bar since 2014 when owner Tom Morales acquired the business under his brand TomKats Hospitality. Before 2014, the building used to serve as the community’s local farm supply store. Since then, the spot has become a popular watering hole and event space for locals and tourists alike.

The location, set to open in September inside the airport, is expected to offer a variety of eclectic, globally-influenced food on its menu and likely will offer a cocktail menu for patrons to partake in before a flight.

The new outpost is expected to be reminiscent of the classic Honky Tonk country bars that Nashville is known for, and may also sell merchandise, much like the location on Broadway.

Some of the popular menu items at Acme Feed and Seed include the “rule the roost” hot chicken sandwich, the “redneck lo mein,” a sausage and chicken Asian-inspired dish, sushi rolls, Andouille pasta, the Acme burger, and “heaven-lee” BBQ ribs.

Acme is also known for its popular brunch menu and has a vast selection of 28 beers on tap. What Now Nashville reached out for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Logo: Official

Photo: @ acmenashville on Instagram

