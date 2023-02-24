Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
What Now Nashville

Acme Feed and Seed Opening BNA Airport Outpost

By Caitlin Burke,

5 days ago

The historic Broadway bar and restaurant Acme Feed and Seed is set to open a location inside the BNA Airport this fall.

The original location at 101 Broadway has operated as a bar since 2014 when owner Tom Morales acquired the business under his brand TomKats Hospitality. Before 2014, the building used to serve as the community’s local farm supply store. Since then, the spot has become a popular watering hole and event space for locals and tourists alike.

The location, set to open in September inside the airport, is expected to offer a variety of eclectic, globally-influenced food on its menu and likely will offer a cocktail menu for patrons to partake in before a flight.

The new outpost is expected to be reminiscent of the classic Honky Tonk country bars that Nashville is known for, and may also sell merchandise, much like the location on Broadway.

Some of the popular menu items at Acme Feed and Seed include the “rule the roost” hot chicken sandwich, the “redneck lo mein,” a sausage and chicken Asian-inspired dish, sushi rolls, Andouille pasta, the Acme burger, and “heaven-lee” BBQ ribs.

Acme is also known for its popular brunch menu and has a vast selection of 28 beers on tap. What Now Nashville reached out for comment but did not immediately hear back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHzZw_0kz2eNjY00
Logo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEI0h_0kz2eNjY00
Photo: @ acmenashville on Instagram


Keep up with What Now Nashville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Hand Cut Burgers and Chophouse Coming This Spring
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Dutch Bros Opening New Location in Spring Hills
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Taco Bell Looking At New Location in Carthage
Carthage, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Gluten-Free Goose Bakery Opening This Spring
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Chipotle to Join Tanger Factory Outlet Mall in Antioch
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening First Nashville Location
Nashville, TN7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy