Open in App
Lake County, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Chicago Tribune

Lake County corrections officers demand COVID premium pay in new contract; ‘They consistently put their health at risk’

By Gavin Good, Chicago Tribune,

6 days ago

A group of Lake County jail correctional division and court security officers and their Teamsters Local 700 union representative are voicing their frustrations over a lack of premium pay throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to the Lake County Board ahead of collective bargaining on their next contract.

Teamsters Local 700 business agent Mike Tellez highlighted Tuesday that while many people, including the Lake County Board, worked remotely when the U.S. declared COVID-19 a national emergency in the spring of 2020, roughly 150 correctional officers and court security employees he represents had neither the “ability, nor the luxury of working remotely during the pandemic, which left them and their families vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.”

The union is expecting to begin contract negotiations with Lake County this spring, ahead of the current contract’s expiration on Nov. 30. Tellez did not name the amount of premium pay that employees are demanding, but said it would likely be between a few thousand dollars and $10,000 per officer.

“They consistently put their health at risk without hesitation in honor of protecting the communities of Lake County,” Tellez told the board. “The Lake County correctional officers who are assigned to the jail are still in fact being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

“Also, if an officer needs to quarantine due to contracting the virus, these officers have to use their personal time to cover that sick leave?” he said. “How is that fair?”

District 16 member Esiah Campos, D-Round Lake Beach, a Teamsters employee himself , did not mince words about his belief that the county needs to grant the workers the premium pay, and said Sheriff John Idleburg, “is fully behind this initiative.”

“We are pro-labor, and we respect the sacrifices that our sheriff’s (officers) do every single day,” Campos said.

“I would hope for my colleagues to also get behind this and support this,” he added. “If we are pro-union and respect what the sheriff’s (officers) do on a daily basis, they are asking us to lead.”

The push for premium pay has been a focus of Tellez and the union since Idleburg sent a letter asking the County Board to award sheriff’s office employees premium pay in a late 2021 email.

In April, Tellez ripped the County Board for not complying with Idleburg’s request asking for premium pay for his officers.

He told the News-Sun that the correctional officers toughed out significant staffing shortages throughout the pandemic, and were “getting forced to work overtime, every other day, 16-hour shifts possibly, 12-16 hours every other day.

“It was hard going into this confined space knowing you’re going to walk into COVID,” Tellez said. “Knowing you’re going to be exposed to this virus, knowing that you’re going to bring it constantly back to home.”

Members of the County Board typically don’t respond to public comments, but at the end of the meeting, a handful of board members voiced their support for premium pay.

District 9 member Mary Ross Cunningham, D-Waukegan, said the county had worked well with the sheriff’s office throughout her 20 years on the board, and that she has prioritized their well-being during her time as the chair of the board’s Law and Judicial Committee.

“I think we work real good with the sheriff’s department always, because that’s our public safety,” Cunningham said. “You guys are our safety to the community.”

District 5 member Kevin Hunter, R-Ingleside, said, “Let’s get (premium pay) on the table and talk about it.

“I want to make sure and (be) certain that we include the Lake County sheriff’s (office) as well,” Hunter said. “This is something that has been brought up at various times to this board, the hazard pay to those folks. This is a separate union from the correction (officers).”

District 19 member Marah Altenberg, D-Long Grove, and District 7 member Carissa Casbon, D-Gurnee, also voiced support for the union’s demands.

“We need to show we value our employees,” Altenberg said.

Tellez said he was “utterly shocked” to hear members voice their support directly, and was hopeful it was a sign of progress.

Campos interpreted those comments as the board having reached some “good consensus.”

“Now there is a dialogue where there was not any before,” Campos said. “Obviously, Local 700 and Mike Tellez and (Local 700 secretary-treasurer) Rob Santana are very excited that a Teamster brother is a Lake County Board member.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lake County, IL newsLocal Lake County, IL
Gurnee man tries to kill himself and his girlfriend, intentionally drives into tree
Gurnee, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pritzker announces $60 million park grants, declines to endorse Chicago mayor candidate
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Criminals Accuse Jail Guards Of Pushing Them To Cast Illegal Votes In City's Mayoral Election
Chicago, IL2 days ago
David Brown resigning as Chicago Police Department superintendent
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Secret service executes search warrant at S&P Solutions headquarters in Lisle
Lisle, IL1 day ago
SNAP benefits Chicago: Officials warn residents of food program changes starting in March
Chicago, IL3 days ago
How will Stellantis idle affect Boone County’s taxes?
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
OVER 1000 ELECTED OFFICIALS, BUSINESS LEADERS, AND ENTERTAINERS TO TRAVEL TO TINLEY PARK FOR THE LARGEST UNCF GALA IN ILLINOIS
Tinley Park, IL1 day ago
Report highlights mental toll on Chicago residents who applied for guaranteed income program
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago mayoral election results: Vallas, Johnson set for April runoff as Mayor Lightfoot concedes
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Illinois torched business and common sense with its biometric privacy law
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Federal raid in Chicago suburb tied to Covid-19 loan fraud
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Why 'temporary' income tax hike, retirement tax won't fix Illinois pensions
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm files for another auto insurance rate hike
Palatine, IL2 days ago
UAW workers reach some negotiations with Stellantis
Belvidere, IL3 days ago
Cook County man found dead on Munster street identified
Munster, IN1 day ago
Pleasant Prairie USPS Postmaster charged after embezzling over $60,000
Pleasant Prairie, WI2 days ago
Stellantis, auto union come to agreement on options for Belvidere Assembly Plant employees
Belvidere, IL3 days ago
Illinois State election board probing Darren Bailey’s coordination with political PAC
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Stellantis becomes latest company to move out of Illinois
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Help is here: Illinois Cash Assistance Program for low-income families, elderly, and immigrants: Do you know about it?
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Ron DeSantis claims Chicago's crime rate is due to "woke" policies and push to defund police; recruits CPD for Florida
Chicago, IL5 days ago
3 suspects arrested after allegedly committing two robberies of elderly victims in Waukegan
Waukegan, IL2 days ago
What's behind Chicago's large early voting turnout and city council change-ups?
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas says hackers may be to blame for offensive social media behavior
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Kennedy Expressway construction project to last 3 years, cost $150M and begins in March
Chicago, IL2 days ago
4 years in prison for Gurnee man convicted of writing fraudulent check, stealing money from victim in Crystal Lake
Gurnee, IL6 days ago
Illinois State Police investigate three separate shootings on the Dan Ryan
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Father arrested for allegedly starving, beating and abusing child over span of years in Vernon Hills
Vernon Hills, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy