Democrats in Chicago, Atlanta, and NYC Battle to Bring 2024 DNC to Their City

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As focus shifts to the 2024 presidential cycle, Democrats are pondering whether to settle on Chicago, Atlanta, or New York City as the Democratic National Convention host city.

The choice between these three blue cities will be a signal Democrats’ game-plan to win the White House in 2024.

According to ABC News, Houston has already been cut from the list.

The decision is expected in spring, similar the timeline to when Milwaukee was chosen in 2019 for the 2020 DNC.

Democrats around the country have been pitching their case for hosting the convention in the city of their choice, but the ultimate call resides with President Joe Biden.

Southern Democrats urged the administration to pick Atlanta back in January, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.

The group of lawmakers and political leaders cited Georgia’s contribution to Biden’s nomination, Rep. Raphael Warnock’s (D-GA) re-election to retain the Senate majority and its history of Civil Rights success.

Midwestern Democrats’ push for Chicago stands on the city’s proximity to swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan and its long history of pro-labor success.

Those in favor of hosting the convention in the Midwest also pointed to Democrats needing to regain the support of one of their main voting blocs – blue-collar workers.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams cast his bid to persuade the Democrats to have the convention in the “Big Apple.”

“The Democratic Party is the party of labor and there’s no greater union town than NYC” Adams tweeted earlier this week.

In the tweet, Adams also thanked the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, a local union, for promoting NYC as the next DNC host.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com