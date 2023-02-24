Open in App
AxleAddict

People Are Cracking Up at Passenger Feeding Biker Stranger a French Fry on the Road

By Jarret Hendrickson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hXSx_0kz2b1Dm00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There is a long standing unofficial feud of sorts between cars and motorcycles ...

Which makes the moment in this video from TikTok user @izzy_heller all the better...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @laceycookson wrote that, “Micro interactions like this are the absolute best and make a persons whole day!”

With TikTok user @naealo pointing out that, “He was so genuinely happy when he rode off after eating that fry LOL.”

And TikTok user @omg_jess simply remarking that, “Sometimes humans are ducking adorable.”

While meanwhile, TikTok user @blondetiff had a different take on this interaction when they wrote, “And that’s how I met your mother.”

With TikTok user @omg_jess remarking that, “Sometimes humans are fucking adorable.”

While TikTok user @thecheshirekate jokingly suggested that, “I think that makes you his old lady now lol.”

And TikTok user @asparagus.lover wanted to know, “I have no idea how you didn’t fall in love with him right then and there.”

With TikTok user @cosmic.baddie.404 saying that, “I can’t have interactions like this because I will just fall in love and ruin my life.” Which TikTok user @itslilymotherfckers agreed with when they wrote, “Me personally, I would've fallen in love.”

While TikTok user @lafreeman21 simply remarked, “That’s a new way to flirt! And also awesome! LOL.”

And TikTok user @gucci_cr0cs adding, “Please do not feed the wild motorcyclists.”

With TikTok user @mommywatchestv sharing that, “Ugh this did something to me LOL.”

And TikTok user @baalifiied exclaimed, “I DUCKING LOVE BIKERS.”

With TikTok user @brandnewbitch07 saying that, “This was the most Lana Del Rey thing I’ve ever seen.”

Well what do you think? Was that a great exchange between the two of them or what?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
I’m a server — my customers’ card got declined, so I had to pay
Dallas, TX21 days ago
After allegedly slamming a two-day-old baby onto a bassinet, a New York nurse was fired.
New York City, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy