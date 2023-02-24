Open in App
Odessa, TX
Texas man dies after jumping from dumpster before it was emptied into trash truck

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
A man jumped from a dumpster and fell to his death trying to escape as the dumpster was being emptied into the trash truck in Odessa, Texas, on Thursday morning.

In a news release, Ector County Sheriff’s Office said that just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, they received a call about a dead person at University and Roundup. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies learned that a person was inside a dumpster when the trash came to pick up and empty it.

Deputies learned that the person that died had actually tried to jump from the dumpster before it was emptied which led to his death, authorities said.

The man was identified by KOSA as Brandon Altman, 45. Investigators believe he was sleeping inside the dumpster at the time that the truck was scheduled to empty it.

Ector County Sherriff Mike Griffis told KOSA that there is surveillance video of the incident that shows Altman being dumped into the trash truck, attempting to get out of the truck, and then falling.

An autopsy is in process, according to KOSA .

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected and that the next of kin has been notified.

No further information has been released.

