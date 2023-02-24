Open in App
Doylestown, PA
Doylestown Man Arrested on Charges of Child Pornography in Dawn Arrest

By Ed Doyle,

6 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A 29-year-old Doylestown man who police say is a registered sex offender was arrested last week on charges of child pornography.

Edward Vincent Bacon was arrested at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 17 in Doylestown Borough by Central Bucks Regional Police. They were working with the Bucks County Detectives and police from Chesterfield County in Virginia.

Officials executed a search warrant at Bacon’s residence based on information from authorities in Chesterfied.

Police allege that Bacon possessed images containing child exploitation and prohibited sexual actions. They are still examining items seized from Bacon’s residence.

After bail was set at 10% of $1,000,000, Bacon was taken to Bucks County Prison. Additional charges are expected from Chesterfield authorities.

